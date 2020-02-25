Location Change for Upcoming UWindsor Convocation Ceremonies

The University of Windsor's Convocation Ceremonies will have a new home for the next two years.

President Dr. Robert Gordon says the ceremonies will be held at the WFCU Centre starting this spring.

He says the location change is needed due to the ongoing renovation work at the St. Denis Centre.

Dr. Gordon says says the plan is to move the convocation ceremonies back to the university once the upgrades are complete.

"Our preference is to have them on campus just because of the availability of other supports and services within the university but from my prospective, it's a fantastic opportunity in the short term," says Gordon.

Dr. Gordon says St. Clair College has held some convocation ceremonies at the WFCU Centre.

"It's a fantastic facility that I think will be a fantastic venue for our convocation events as well and again looking forward to it," says Gordon.

The first spring convocation ceremony is set for May 26th.

The fall ceremonies will also be held at the WFCU Centre.