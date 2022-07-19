Location for new fire station in Harrow put on pause

Essex Council has put the brakes on the location for a new fire station in Harrow.

Administration had recommended the Harrow Soccer Complex as the site but during Monday night's council meeting, councillors put a pause on approving the location.

Council said public consultation is needed to get more pros and cons of other locations around the town.

During the meeting, many councillors expressed their voices in that a new station is needed for the town, however many of them agreed that the location given shouldn't be set in stone at this time.

Ward 4 Councillor, Sherry Bondy, says while she recognizes the need for the station, there's plenty of time to decide on the perfect spot for the station.

"But according to this report, I didn't see pros and cons of any other location. I didn't see a lot of pros and cons of this location. So, I would like a little more information to make this very important decision."

Deputy Mayor, Steve Bjorkman, says the current Fire Station 3 does need upgrades, however he's also unhappy that more location options weren't given.

"There's a level of service we have to provide our firefighters. They don't have proper training rooms, they don't have proper locker rooms, that station needs to be retrofitted, and it's too small to retrofit, so we need a new one. Now, the reason I'm not in favour of committing to this location right now is because I haven't seen comparable's that we've betted."

Ward 3 Councillor, Chris Vander Doelen, says he believes the town should focus its money on improving other aspects of the town at this time.

"We have other priorities at this point. I think we need a new town hall more quickly than we need another station 3. I think we need vastly improved roads, I think that's more important than another new fire station."

Administration will explore options for public consultation for the future location to Fire Station 3 and will present an updated report at an upcoming meeting.

The proposed time frame on the project would see designs scheduled to begin as part of the 2024 budgets, with the build occurring in 2025.