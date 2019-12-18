Location Unveiled for New Kingsville School



A major step in the development of a new school in Kingsville.

Chatham-Kent-Leamington Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls announced on Wednesday that the province has approved $2.7-million to purchase the land for the new Jk to Grade 12 school to be located on Jasperson Drive in Kingsville near the arena.

"This JK to Grade 12 school is going to be replacing three schools: Kingsville High School, Jack Miner and Kingsville Public and the other amalgamations have already occurred where they role two other schools into them," says Nicholls.

Board Chair Ron LeClaire says the funding approval will allow the project to move forward with the development and design phases.

But he adds the new school is still a few years away.

"A project this size will likely take two years to complete and that will take us into the 2023-2024 school years at the earliest," says LeClaire. "It has been our experience that patience is truly a virtue when it comes to building new schools, but we have become very good at it over the last 12 years."

The $44-million new school would be open— at the earliest— for the 2023-2024 school year.