Lock Out Cancer campaign breaks record for 2023

The sixth annual Lock Out Cancer campaign, held each May in support of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, was its most successful yet.

The foundation raised $175,000 which helps support initiatives that reduce wait times, provide comfort, and keep patients close to home while receiving treatment.

Fundraising initiatives included Loonies for Lock Out, the purchase of signature jewelry, supporting an ambassador, participating in a community promotion, or donating directly to the campaign.

Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation says the funds raised this year will be allocated towards a number of initiatives, including the breast reconstruction program.

"We provide some of the tools and the equipment, like the implants that are needed after mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. So we're very proud of that and we keep doing that year after year. And that also eliminates patients having to go somewhere else. I mean if you've been diagnosed with cancer, the last thing you want to do is have to travel down the 401 for treatment."

She says each year it amazes her to see the community come together and rally for a cause that connects us all.

"We're doing this for our patients. It's for your family members, it's for my family members who may end up having to use the Windsor Regional Cancer Program's services and knowing that we can play a small part in making it easy for our patients, how could it not warm your heart."

She says the centre is now gearing up for the Grow on Windsor campaign happening in November.

"There's always a lot of great initiatives that are going on and partners, and third party partners who support us on a regular basis, and we want to support their initiatives because at the end of the day, they're supporting our patients here in Windsor."

The Grow on Windsor campaign helps raise funds in support of men living with cancer in the region. It also saw a record breaking year last year, raising $425,000 in November 2022.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi