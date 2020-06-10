Lock Out Cancer Campaign Surpasses Goal

Despite some challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Lock Out Cancer fundraising campaign has surpassed its goal.

The campaign for women's cancer raised $100,000 in Ma after being slightly under the goal, but then Lisa and Brian Schwab stepped forward and donated $10,000.

"Thanks to our community and Lisa and Brian Schwab, we have now surpassed our goal!" said Houida Kassem, Executive Director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Money from the campaign will be used to buy equipment for the cancer program such as a multi-head microscope, IC Profiler and a refrigerated centrifuge, which helps with clinical trials and processing samples.

This was the third year for the campaign, which asks people to purchase a necklace, bracelet, charm, earrings or a padlock.