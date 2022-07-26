Lock Out Cancer fundraiser raises more than $165,000

A record breaking year for the fifth annual Lock Out Cancer campaign.

The campaign, hosted by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation raised more than $165,000.

The fundraiser is one of two signature campaigns for the foundation.

It supports cancer awareness, research, and treatment for women in the region.

The campaign was held in May and brings local companies as well as the community together with fundraising initiatives like Lilies for Lock Out, Spas for a Cause, and a Grocery Raffle.

Foundation executive director Houida Kassem says, "Lock Out Cancer supports our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, aunts, loved ones, friends, and coworkers diagnosed with cancer. This past May, our community came together to raise funds, and we are full of gratitude."