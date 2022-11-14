Locker room improvements at Atlas Tube Centre

Some improvements to some of the locker rooms at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore.

The Municipality of Lakeshore has announced that two locker rooms now feature new decals, colours and designs, themed doors, and signage using branding and logos of the Belle River Junior Canadiens and Lakeshore Lightning.

Improvements to some locker rooms at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore include new decals, colours and designs, themed doors, and signage using branding and logos of the Belle River Junior Canadiens and Lakeshore Lightning. (Image courtesy of the Municipality of Lakeshore)

"After a difficult few years for kids' sports, we really wanted to do something that would bring players' spirits up, get them excited to come to the rink, and make them feel special," says Brad Hart, Executive Director of Player Development for the Belle River District Minor Hockey Association.

Originally proposed in early 2022, the Municipality worked with the Association to create a space that would be enjoyed by visitors and residents alike.

Hart says these rooms now have an NHL feel.

"That's kind of what we were trying to go for without major costs or renovations. It's not an elite type of dressing room but it fits the community rink, it's used for all ages and all levels of hockey," he says.

Improvements to some locker rooms at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore include new decals, colours and designs, themed doors, and signage using branding and logos of the Belle River Junior Canadiens and Lakeshore Lightning. (Image courtesy of the Municipality of Lakeshore)

Hart says the response from the kids has been awesome.

"I've had nothing but praise with the parents saying 'what a great idea.' I actually had one parent say 'hey, are you going to be doing this for all the locker rooms?' Probably not but the response has been nothing but positive," he says.

The new locker rooms were made possible through the donation of materials and installation costs by Brochu Construction.