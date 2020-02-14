Logano and Byron Win Daytona Qualifiers

Joey Logano and William Byron won the qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500.

The victory in the first 150-mile race earned Logano a spot in the second row for NASCAR's season-opening Cup race.

Logano also won the opening duel race last February.

Byron will join Logano in the second row. They'll be behind pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and teammate Alex Bowman, who earned the front row in time trials at Daytona International Speedway.

Reed Sorenson and Timmy Hill qualified for Sunday's race, beating out three drivers for the final two available spots.