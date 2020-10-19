Logano Holds off Harvick to Win in Kansas

Joey Logano has earned a spot in NASCAR's championship race at Phoenix by winning at Kansas Speedway.

Logano used every bit of the track to hold off Kevin Harvick over a long, finishing green-flag run.

The 2018 series champion had hung around the front of the pack all afternoon, but he had only led one other time before taking the lead from Harvick with 44 laps to go.

It was the first win for Logano since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex Bowman finished third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

with files from TTWN Media Networks Inc.