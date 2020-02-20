London Hands Windsor Second Straight Loss

The Spitfires have lost two straight after a 4-2 loss to the London Knights at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Wyatt Johnston and Cole Purboo scored for Windsor and Liam Foudy led the Knight's with a goal and two assists.

Windsor goaltender Xavier Medina stopped 30 of 33 shots in the loss.

The Spitfires (16-6-0-69) remain in fifth spot in the OHL's Western Conference.

Windsor heads to Barrie to face the Colts Saturday at 7:30pm.

