iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

London Hands Windsor Second Straight Loss

AM800-NEWS-WINDSOR-SPITFIRES-LOGO

The Spitfires have lost two straight after a 4-2 loss to the London Knights at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Wyatt Johnston and Cole Purboo scored for Windsor and Liam Foudy led the Knight's with a goal and two assists.

Windsor goaltender Xavier Medina stopped 30 of 33 shots in the loss.

The Spitfires (16-6-0-69) remain in fifth spot in the OHL's Western Conference. 

Windsor heads to Barrie to face the Colts Saturday at 7:30pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER