London Man Ticketed for Non-Compliance in Windsor

Windsor Police Service issued its first ticket for non-compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it wasn't given to a resident.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said the fine handed down in relation to the incident was $750 under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act via Twitter Thursday night.

Police confirmed the ticket was issued to a London, Ont. man in east Windsor on Monday.

Windsor police haven't released further details, but did say the distance the man travelled was a factor in issuing the ticket.