London woman facing a number of fraud related charges in Windsor

A 45-year-old London woman is facing a number of fraud related charges in Windsor.

Earlier this month, the Windsor police Financial Crimes Unit began investigations in relation to the fraudulent purchase of a vehicle at a car dealership in the 1000 block of Provincial Road.

Police say on Friday, May 27 at around 3:30 p.m., the woman was arrested without incident after the Target Base Unit and Problem Oriented Policing allegedly found her at another car dealership in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East allegedly picking up another fraudulently purchased vehicle.

She now faces two counts of fraud over $5000, two counts of utter forged document, two counts of personation to gain advantage and two counts of possess ID document of another.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.