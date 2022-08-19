iHeartRadio
Lone mayoral candidates in two municipalities

Nominations for the 2022 Municipal Elections officially closed in Windsor-Essex County.

There are lone mayoral candidates in two separate municipalities.

In LaSalle current Deputy Mayor Crystal Meloche is the only one running for mayor in the municipality.

For the second time Gary McNamara is the only nominee for the Town of Tecumseh.

To look at candidates running in your municipality, click the links below:

LaSalle

Tecumseh

Windsor

Amherstburg

Essex

Kingsville

Lakeshore

Leamington

Pelee

Final candidate lists will not be certified until Monday, August 22.

