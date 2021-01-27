Long-Term Care Home Security Guard Charged with Sexual Assault

A security guard at a local long-term home care is facing sexual assault charges.

On Monday night, Windsor police attended the home for a sexual assault complaint.



Further investigation revealed the male suspect sexually assaulted two female staff members on separate occasions.

As a result, 20-year-old Mahmoud Mazloum of Windsor is charged with three counts of sexual assault.

The Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate and police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.