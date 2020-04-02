Long-Term Care Home Workers Fearful: Unifor Local 2458

The COVID-19 virus is taking its toll on workers in long-term care facilities and retirement homes in Windsor-Essex.

Union President Tullio DiPonti says the staff is still going to work and doing the best they can and says some workers have asked for masks and depending on the owner of the long-term home, they do receive personal protective equipment.

"Health care workers are human beings too and they are afraid of this virus and what is going to happen to them and their families, but they are at work doing what they need to do and making sure the community is safe," says DiPonti.

On Wednesday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced a few staff members have tested positive for the virus at Country Village Homes in Woodslee and at AMICA in Windsor. On Thursday, it was announced that a staff member at Lifetimes on Riverside Drive in Windsor had also tested positive.

DiPonti says the virus has exacerbated the shortage of personal support workers.

"This has been a problem from the get-go,” he says. “Where we are working short and we are still working short in a lot of these facilities. We couldn't go on before but with this virus it is that much worse."

Unifor Local 24-58 represents 40 long-term care homes and 15 retirement homes from Windsor to Tobermory.

— With files from AM800's Rob Hindi