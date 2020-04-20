Long-Term Care Homes Fighting Tough Battle Against COVID-19

Long-term health care facilities are fighting a tough battle against COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

According to the latest numbers from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, elderly patients at long-term care and retirement homes account for 20 of the 27 COVID-19 deaths locally.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, says several measures have been launched in the hopes of ending that trend.

Ahmed says the most effective tool at their disposal is increased testing so they can isolate the infected.

"We are able to identify anyone who is mildly symptomatic or maybe earlier on at a stage where they may not be showing symptoms, we're able get them early and put some measures in place so they're not spreading it to other residents," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says the health unit is checking in with area homes to make sure they have the personal protective equipment they need.

"Staff are making those connections every day. Our CEO and myself are making those contacts and having those conversations each and every day about these facilities; we want to support them in the best was possible because that is a priority for us," he says.

Dr. Ahmed says staff members are being isolated along with sick patients.

"They're not the same staff who are taking care of everyone who is well. The idea behind that is we're trying to prevent that kind of transmission from the sick versus those who are not sick," he added.

Many homes are limiting or eliminating visitors for patients who are not under palliative care.

A move Ahmed says makes sense — with patients confined to the property — the virus is likely being brought into the facilities by visitors.