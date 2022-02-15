Long term impacts of Ambassador Bridge blockade not yet known

Despite some continuing traffic impacts on Huron Church Road, commerce is once again flowing over the Ambassador Bridge after the nearly week long blockade was cleared out over the weekend.

Questions now surround what will be done next, with City Council already asking both the federal and provincial governments to partner on a solution to protect the border crossing now and in the future.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says the bridge is the busiest commercial link between Canada and the U.S., so beyond the financial ramifications there could be a short term impact on national security as well.

"The cost of that closure is almost $3 billion for a weeks closure of the bridge. You ask anyone in the city who works in automotive and the parts, tool die and mold sector, many of whom felt the pain. They were sent home because of plant closures, because of lack of business, and that impact happens very, very quickly when you work in a just in time world as the auto sector does."

Dilkens says there is a lot at stake for the future when it comes to getting normal situations at the bridge sustained, not just for the country and the province, but also the local region.

"I'd like to hope that a seven day hiccup isn't going to disrupt a 120 year relationship in the auto sector, but I'm not foolish to ignore the fact that just on the other side of the border you have very strong buy America provisions in place," he continued. "A very strong buy America spirit, and that this seven day event gives them an opportunity to put forward a narrative that emphases their position."

The costs for enforcement have also been a topic of discussion, and Dilkens says they're tracking the costs separately to have an accounting of the overall hit in due course.

He says they'll be calling on both the federal and provincial governments to help make the city whole.

"This was not a run of the mill municipal issue, this was us responding to help support. And so recognizing that moving into 2022 we are already projecting a $25 million deficit related to COVID. All sorts of loss of revenue and increase of expense, and this just adds to it and emphases our need," Dilkens said.

Additionally, Dilkens believes it's important to have federal and provincial partners come down to the area to work on a solution to protect Huron Church heading towards the Ambassador Bridge.

They're not going to be able to keep police control of the roadway forever, and Dilkens says this has to end relatively soon with a new plan in place.