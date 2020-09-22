Long-Term Vision Approved for Lakeshore's Waterfront

Lakeshore council has approved a long-term vision of the town's waterfront.

The Waterfront Master Plan includes improvements to West Beach, Belle River Marina and Lakeview Park to be carried out over the next six to eight years with an estimated total cost of $9.4-million.

While no money has been committed to the plan yet, council has agreed to moving forward with a detailed design at a cost of $600,000 which was already put aside in the town's 2020 budget.

Mayor Tom Bain says the hope is to make the waterfront a destination for residents and visitors.

"It's great having so many people come in, especially on the weekend, but we need more space. We need more activities to do especially such things as canoeing and kayaking. There's been a big request for those types of waterfront activities."

He says connecting to downtown Belle River is going to be a priority.

"We need to get a better link between our marina and our parks area so that those who come in from outside of Lakeshore are able to go into town and enjoy the amenities that we have to offer."

Bain says all the elements are there, but right now they're operating separately.

"When you have a beautiful lake front like we have and beach area and then across from it is the marina, one of the things is building that bridge across to link it better so that people can transport themselves back and forth across the bridge to the different areas and different activities."

If the plan receives final approval it's expected to be carried out in four phases with work beginning in the natural habitat area east of the marina.

Detailed designs are expected to come back to council for further discussion in the summer of 2021.

A link to the full plan can be found on the town's website.