Long-time CTV News anchor announces his retirement

After a 47-year broadcasting career and 21-years at the helm of CTV News Windsor, anchor Jim Crichton has announced his retirement.

The long-time anchor has been a fixture in the Windsor-Essex community with his depth of knowledge and history surrounding local issues.

Crichton says he values the time he's spent with those who tune each night and is looking forward to continuing to connect with viewers during his remaining weeks behind the news desk.

He'll host his final broadcast on Friday, November 26 during CTV News at Six.

Crichton says he plans to spend more time with family during his retirement while continuing his ongoing involvement with local causes, car cruises and community events.