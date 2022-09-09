Long wait times at local emergency department

Longer than expected wait times are being reported at the Erie Shores HealthCare emergency department in Leamington.

A release states there is a high number of patients waiting for admission which is limiting capacity in the ED.

Overflow treatment areas have opened, but people who are not experiencing a medical emergency are being asked to consider other healthcare options before going to the hospital such as a family doctor, urgent care clinic, walk-in clinic or calling 8-1-1 to speak with a registered nurse.

The hospital is also reminding the public of the prevelance of COVID-19 in the community saying 10% of beds are being taken up by patients being treated for the virus.