Longtime Comber Fair Cancelled for 2020

Another century old festival in Essex County has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

Organizers of the Comber Fair, which has been running for 161 years, have announced it is cancelling this year's event slated for August 7th-9th.

They call it a "necessary but difficult decision" which was based on consultations with the municipality and public health department.

It is scheduled to return in 2021 from August 13 to 15.

This past weekend, the Harrow Fair announced it was cancelling this year's event as the province is restricting large social gatherings.

