LOOK: $50,000 reward for information extended in a Windsor murder case
The Windsor Police Service and the BOLO Program have extended a $50,000 reward for infromation in a city murder case for another year.
The reward for information leading to the arrest of Nouraldin (A.K.A. Nour) Rabee is now in effect until Oct. 15, 2022.
He's wanted on a charge of first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.
On Feb. 14, 2018, Chance Gauthier was at a party with friends where investigators say he was kidnapped and then killed. He was 16-years-old.
Gauthier's body was found in an alley off Church Street near Erie Street. He had been shot to death.
Police say Nouraldin Rabee remains wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant and that there is an Interpol Red notice out for his arrest.
The investigation previously confirmed that Rabee fled Canada shortly after the offence and flew to Cairo, Egypt. He is also known to have ties in Jordan, Israel, and the United States of America.
A photo of the suspect and a video can be found at AM800 CKLW dot com.
In November of 2020, Mal Chol of Waterloo, also arrested in the case, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was handed an eight year prison sentence.
Anyone with any information on the case or the whereabouts of Rabee is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.