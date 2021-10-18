LOOK: $50,000 reward for information extended in a Windsor murder case

The Windsor Police Service and the BOLO Program have extended a $50,000 reward for infromation in a city murder case for another year.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Nouraldin (A.K.A. Nour) Rabee is now in effect until Oct. 15, 2022.

He's wanted on a charge of first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Chance Gauthier was at a party with friends where investigators say he was kidnapped and then killed. He was 16-years-old.

Gauthier's body was found in an alley off Church Street near Erie Street. He had been shot to death.