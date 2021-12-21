LOOK: Cash and firearms stolen during Lakeshore home robbery

Ontario Provincial Police have released photos of two vehicles as they work to locate the drivers who they believe could help them in a home robbery investigation in Lakeshore.

Just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 19, police responded to a report of a break and enter and robbery from a residence in the 1400 block of County Road 22.

An investigation determined that two suspects entered the home and assaulted the lone occupant.

Police say the suspects made off with a quantity of firearms and a quantity of cash.

Investigators are asking members of the public to check their video surveillance for any persons or vehicles that appear suspicious between 10:45 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 19, 2021 in the areas of County Road 22, Renaud Line Road and Rourke Line Road.

(Photo courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

Investigators have released photographs of a black, 2 door sports car, as well as a dark coloured, 2 door SUV.

The vehicles were seen in the area at the time of the incident and police say may have had opportunity to witness the event.

Police are looking to speak to the owners or drivers of these vehicles, by calling the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

(Photo courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

There is no threat to public safety however police are reminding all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to be extremely vigilant when any stranger arrives at your home.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.