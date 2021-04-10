UPDATE: Essex Councillor Faces Backlash for 'Xenophobic Tweets' 

An Essex town councillor refuses to remove tweets about COVID-19 some residents are calling xenophobic and racist.

Ward 3 Councillor Chris Vander Doelen took to Twitter Friday saying, "Damn. My test for the Chinese flu came back positive. So I have to lay low for another week — a punishment worse than the illness proved to be."

After receiving flack from twitter users, Vander Doelen fired back, tweeting, "I think this guy may have just invented a new hate crime: COVID shaming."

A tweet from Essex Ward 3 Councillor Chris Vander Doelen posted on Friday April 9, 2021 (Photo via Twitter/@winstarvander)

Several residents called Vander Doelen out for being xenophobic and contributing to misdirected hate towards Canada's Asian community.

He says that was not his intent.

"I don't walk around tiptoeing because of the way somebody else might see something, that's their problem," he says. "I can view the world the way I please and speak the way I please. Free speech is rapidly disappearing in this country and while I still have the ability to speak the truth I will and this is the truth."

Vander Doelen says the backlash is politically motivated.

"Well, I don't think you can ascribe someone elses violence to a third party who has no violent intent, which is what they're trying to do here," he says. "I have been a prominent enemy of the political left in this town for 25 years and they routinely come after me to try and shut me down."

Ward 2 Councillor Kim Verbeek sent an email to administration and her fellow council members calling for a "unified response" to Vander Doelen's statement.

Mayor Larry Snively issued a written statement Saturday:

“The Town of Essex denounces the language used by Councillor Vander Doelen in recent social media posts this week. There is no place for these kinds of statements in our community and they do not reflect the beliefs of Council nor the Town of Essex. The impact of these kinds of statements is undeniable. As Head of Council, I have asked Councillor Vander Doelen to retract his statements and issue a public apology. Council and I have received a significant number of phone calls, emails, and social media messages concerning this matter. We appreciate everyone who has shared their concerns with us and we understand that official complaint(s) are in the process of being filed with the Integrity Commissioner, who has the independent authority to initiate investigations into the conduct of individual Council Members. Council and I continue to be committed to making our community a place where everyone belongs.”

Vander Doelen tells AM800 News he will not be deleting the tweets.

"Maybe I'll take down the one about COVID-19, but I'm not taking down the one about having Chinese flu because that's what I had," he says. "I caught COVID-19, so that's not a joke. Twenty-three thousand Canadians have died and we know where this came from, so I guess I broke a big secret by saying that it came from China."

Calls to the Essex County Chinese Canadian Association requesting comment have not been returned.

(Photo via Twitter)