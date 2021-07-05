LOOK: Inaugural Graffiti Scooter Tour Launched in Windsor

The inaugural Windsor Graffiti Scooter Tour rolled through the city Saturday.

Windsor Eats partnered with Bird Canada for what will become a weekly journey to explore at urban art throughout the city.

Co-Owner Pina Ciotoli tells CTV Windsor the 12-km route hits more than 20 murals in some of the city's most fabled alleys.

"Our two tour guide is well-versed in art history and is telling a great story about our city and the art within it," she says. "Downtown, Walkerville, Ford city, Ottawa Street and in between those spaces we've got artist that have contributed some great street art."

Life-long Windsorite Tam Nguyen says it was a learning experience.

"A lot of times you drive through the city and you see all these murals. You see that they look nice but you don't get the story behind it so that's what's amazing," says Nguyen. "It's a great way to celebrate our city and really appreciate all the different types of art. There's so many little unnoticed gems I've never seen before."

According to the booking page, the two-hour journey cost $59 plus taxes and service fees.

Tours are planned every Saturday throughout the summer.

More on how to register can be found at www.windsoreats.com.