LOOK: Lakeshore OPP work to identify fraud suspect

Ontario Provincial Police need help to identify a suspect as they investigate a fraud case in Lakeshore.

On June 2, officers responded to an address in Lakeshore where an unknown suspect stole the victim's identity, took over his cell phone account and withdrew cash from his bank account.

The investigation has revealed that on May 31, an unknown male attended a Rogers store located in the city of Barrie, provided a fraudulent Ontario drivers licence and made changes to the victim's cell phone plan.

On the same day, the suspect attended a bank in Owen Sound and fraudulently withdrew $4,500 from the victim's account.

The victim advised that there was an attempt to set up a credit card under his name, however, the application was denied.

OPP need help to identify a suspect (pictured) as they investigate a fraud case in Lakeshore. Aug. 10, 2022 (Image courtesy of Ontario Provincial Police)

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.