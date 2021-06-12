LOOK: Local Pilot Lives His Dream as a Canadian Snowbird

Smoke trailing; the eight Canadian-built jets flew into this area to prepare for a weekend air show in Ypsilanti, Mich.

The team isn't staying in the U.S., so you'll be able to see them arriving and departing a few times over the next few days.

Major Bassam Mnaymneh is from Windsor, Ont. He tells The Afternoon News he's enjoyed spending time with his family, even if it's from the air, and he's proud to see residents look to the sky over his home town.

"I grew up in Windsor, Ont. and when the Snowbirds were in town I did the same thing," he says. "To be able to do that and see the support about the operation is an inspiration and it's just a great thing to see. I'm glad that people can see us."

Mnaymneh already lived his dream of becoming a military pilot before joining the Snowbirds.

"When momentum started building towards a Snowbird tryout, I was very happy to do that," he says. "To be a part of the team since 2016 has really been an opportunity."

He says shows will be launching out of Windsor before heading over to Ypsilanti, Mich., so they will be visible from Canada.

When residents hear and see the Snowbirds approaching, he just asks they pull up a lawn chair in their yards and enjoy the show.

"As much as we like to see huge crowds, we don't want to see a big crowd in a particular place," he says. "We want to keep those gatherings small so that we can have everyone follow provincial guidelines and keep everyone safe."

Mnaymneh says shows will kick-off Saturday and Sunday night's at 5:30 p.m.