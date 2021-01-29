LOOK: Police Name 4th Suspect in Chatham Shooting Investigation
Seventeen-year-old Kwame James is the fourth suspect being sought by police after a shooting in Chatham.
As heard on AM800 News, a 17-year-old youth and a 37-year-old man were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries while a dog was shot and killed on Harvey Street Tuesday night.
Chatham-Kent police were granted a judicial authorization to name James under the Youth Criminal Justice Act Friday.
Police named 19-year-old Rylie Dejuong-Vandusen and 19-year-old Terry St. Hill as suspects in the shooting Thursday along with the photo of an un-named suspect.
All four are wanted on attempted murder charges, according to police.
The group fled the scene in a white, compact car and are considered armed and dangerous.
If spotted, Police say not to approach the suspects and call 9-1-1 immediately.
Terry St. Hill is wanted in connection to a shooting in Chatham on January 26, 2021 (Photo courtesy of Chatham-Kent Police)
Nine-teen-year-old Rylie Dejuong-Vandusen is wanted for attempted murder in Chatham-Kent (Photo courtesy of Chatham-Kent Police Service)
Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent police