LOOK: Police searching for vehicle believed to be involved in targeted shooting in Windsor

The Windsor Police Service is asking the public for help to locate a vehicle believed to be involved in a targeted shooting in the city.

On Aug. 31, shortly after 11:30 p.m., police were called about a shooting outside a home in the 900 block of Wellington Avenue.

Once on scene, officers found a 38-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and left leg.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned that the victim was reportedly on his front porch when two hooded individuals ran up and fired several shots in his direction.

A vehicle believed to be associated to this investigation is a white four-door, 2012-2015 Ford Focus SE, with no tint on the front driver and passenger side windows. The vehicle’s front driver’s side headlight is burned out.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

