LOOK: Public Board Seeks Input on New K-8 School in Tecumseh

The Greater Essex County District School Board wants to know what the public thinks of its plans for a new school in Tecumseh.

A $15.3-milllion Kindergarten through Grade 8 school is slated to be built on Tecumseh Road near Arlington Boulevard.

According to a release, North Shore Public School will replace the D.M. Eagle Public School and will offer both English and French immersion programs.

The board has posted a video outlining plans for the school to its website and will be accepting comments from residents via email at newnorthshoreps@publicboard.ca.

Plans for the school will be reviewed at the next Board of Trustees meeting on Jun 15.