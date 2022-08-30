LOOK: Suspect photo released as police investigate a stabbing attack

A photo of a suspect has been released as Windsor police investigate an attack and stabbing inside an apartment building.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit has issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Jessica St. Louis but they are still working to identify a male suspect in the case.

35-year-old Jessica St. Louis is wanted by Windsor police as part an assault with a weapon investigation. Aug. 30, 2022 (Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The alleged assault took place around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 inside an apartment unit in the 8000-block of Riverside Drive.

Investigators learned a female suspect knocked on the door of the unit and when they person inside opened the door, a man hiding out of sight rushed into the apartment.

Police say the male suspect sprayed the victim with an unknown noxious substance and stabbed the victim several times. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Service is trying to identify a suspect (pictured) as part of an assault with a weapon investigation. A person was attacked inside an apartment building in the 8000-block of Riverside Drive in Windsor on the morning of Aug. 4, 2022. (Image courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

Through investigation, officers learned that the suspects were not known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.