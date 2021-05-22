LOOK: Walkerville Family Continues to be the Target of Hate Crimes

A family in Walkerville continues to be the target of hate crimes after a brick was thrown at their home Thursday.

As heard on AM800 News, Aaron Bergeron and Ken Grundy's home at 1145 Tuscarora St. and vehicles in front of it have been the target of vandals for close to four months now.

Bergeron's home has a PRIDE flag hung on the front porch that he's now certain is drawing the attention of a man and at least two other people who have been captured on camera.

In the latest incident, Bergeron says a man appeared at their home acting like he was a concerned neighbour before asking to see surveillance footage on Wednesday.

"I think to see if there was actually any kind of distinct recognizable picture," he says.

He says a man matching the same description was caught on camera damaging his home Thursday night.

"It's been scary and the fact that he was here and talking with my children, it makes me feel incredibly anxious," he added.

Bergeron says the man left a note by the door before damaging his home and stealing a Hate Has No Home Here sign from the lawn.

"He signed it 'Hail Hitler' and then he took a brick and tried to throw it through the window at the front of our home," he says. "Fortunately he missed the window and hit the window frame, causing a little bit of damage to our house."

Windsor Police Service's Morality Unit had already launched an investigation and have been to the home to gather more evidence, according to Bergeron.

"They made a comparison between the video of him throwing the brick and the video of him approaching the house during the day and the police are fairly certain that it's the same person," says Bergeron. "However, we also know there's more than one of them."

Bergeron and his husband haven't had a good night's sleep in a long time as every noise stirs them out of bed. He says a group of friends have volunteered to watch the home in shifts as police can't sit in front of his house every night.

He says his six-year-old and 12-year-old son are staying with relatives until the vandals are caught.

Friends have also started a GoFundMe page to help the family recover the cost of the damages.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.