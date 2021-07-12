LOOK: WHO Urges Countries to Stop 'Dangerous Trend' of Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines

GENEVA — The World Health Organization's chief scientist advised against mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

According to a report from Reuters, Soumya Swaminathan told an online briefing matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers is a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact.

"It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match," she said. "It will be a chaotic situation in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."

— with files from Reuters.