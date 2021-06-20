LOOK: Windsor Man not Confident Border Restrictions will be eased Monday

Ottawa is expected to reveal details on if and when Canadians can start crossing the border into the U.S. Monday.

Windsorite Todd Shearon — whose fiancé Reyna lives in Michigan — isn't optimistic Monday's announcement will radically change their lives.

Shearon tells CTV Windsor he's seen Reyna twice because flew to Detroit and then quarantined when he returned to Canada.

"It's been six months since we've seen each other. Unlike her, I didn't get my hopes up," says Shearon, "because I feel like we're being continually disappointed by the situation."

He says Reyna is fully vaccinated, but there's still no clear direction on whether that will allow her to come to Windsor and return home without a quarantine.

"It seems like it's just going to be very difficult and I don't know that it will change a whole lot," he added.

Senator Brian Higgins has petitioned the White House to unilaterally reopen the U.S. side of the border.

Higgins tells CTV's Question Period that both sides need to come up with a plan before another tourist season is gone.

"Hurting both Canadians and Americans without any vision of what the plan is over the next 30 days to do what ever it is they can to open that border either incrementally and more comprehensively ... that is a terrible disservice," he added.

Windsor West MP Brian Masse has been calling on the federal government to launch a task force on the border to discuss a reopening plan with public stakeholders.

Ottawa's plan to reopen the border is expected later this afternoon.

The U.S./Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020.