LOOK: Windsor police are trying to identify a bank robbery suspect

The Windsor Police Service has released a photo of a suspect they're trying to identify as part of a bank robbery investigation.

On May 10, 2023, shortly after 10:30 a.m., police were called about a robbery at a bank in the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers learned that a man had entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money.

He received an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

The Windsor Police Service has released a photo of a suspect (pictured above) that they're trying to identify following a bank robbery in the 2200 block of Tecumseh Road East in Windsor. May 10, 2023. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, with a medium build, medium-length strawberry blonde hair and scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black facemask, black baseball cap with a yellow logo, black jacket, grey t-shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

