LOOK: Windsor Police Continue Search for Attempted Murder Suspect

am800-news-robert-labrecque-tatoos-june-11-2021

More photos have been released of an attempted murder suspect wanted by Windsor Police Service.

Police were called to the 300 block of Downing Street for a report of shots fired on Feb. 27. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had sustained damage consistent with a shotgun blast, but police say the intended victim was not hit.

One suspect was apprehended the following day and charged with attempted murder, but a second suspect is part of a Canada-Wide Warrant.

Twenty-year-old Robert Labrecque is wanted for attempted murder and is known to frequent Windsor-Essex, London, Ont., Toronto, Montreal and British Colombia.

Police released more photos Friday that show his tattoos in the hopes the public will recognize him.

am800-news-robert-labrecque-photo-tatoos-june-11-2021

Photos of known tattoos on attempted murder suspect Robert Labreque (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

Labrecque is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he stands approximately 5'5" tall, weights 130 lbs. with a slender build.

Investigators say to call 911 immediately if Labrecque is spotted, as he's considered armed and dangerous.

