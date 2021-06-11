LOOK: Windsor Police Continue Search for Attempted Murder Suspect

More photos have been released of an attempted murder suspect wanted by Windsor Police Service.

Police were called to the 300 block of Downing Street for a report of shots fired on Feb. 27. Officers arrived to find a vehicle had sustained damage consistent with a shotgun blast, but police say the intended victim was not hit.

One suspect was apprehended the following day and charged with attempted murder, but a second suspect is part of a Canada-Wide Warrant.

Twenty-year-old Robert Labrecque is wanted for attempted murder and is known to frequent Windsor-Essex, London, Ont., Toronto, Montreal and British Colombia.

Police released more photos Friday that show his tattoos in the hopes the public will recognize him.

Photos of known tattoos on attempted murder suspect Robert Labreque (Photo courtesy of Windsor Police Service)

Labrecque is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he stands approximately 5'5" tall, weights 130 lbs. with a slender build.

Investigators say to call 911 immediately if Labrecque is spotted, as he's considered armed and dangerous.