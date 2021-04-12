LOOK: Windsor Police Search for Suspects in Armed Robbery

Police are searching for suspects and a pair of witnesses after an armed robbery on the city's east end.

Windsor Police Service says patrol officers were called to a convenience store near the corner of Seminole Street and Pillette Road just before 6 a.m. Friday.

According to police, two people entered the store and began stealing items when the clerk noticed a silver revolver in possession of one of the suspects.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the pair ransacking the cigarette shelves behind the counter.

According to police, a man entered the store at one point and scared the suspects off.

Investigators say the pair fled the area on foot, but may have had a car waiting nearby.

Police are searching for two potential witnesses from Friday morning — the man who entered the store and a second person driving a white Cadillac who may have been pumping gas during the incident.

The first suspect is believed to be a white man with a stocky build.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with a stripe on the shoulder, black pants, a black and white bandana with sunglasses, gloves and was carrying a silver revolver style handgun.

The second suspect has a medium build and was wearing a black hooded winter jacket, black pants, a black facemask, gloves and black shoes.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The Major Crimes Unit is asking the potential witnesses to step forward and anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage near the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.