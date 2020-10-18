Lopez Defeats Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez defeats Vasiliy Lomachenko to become the youngest unified lightweight world boxing champion.

The two fighters went the full 12-rounds last night at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Despite a noteworthy late rally by Lomachenko, all three judges gave the bout to Lopez with scores of 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111.

Lopez now has a career 16-0 with 12 KO record. The American of Honduran descent born in Brooklyn is 23-years old.

He holds the lightweight titles from the IBF, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine.

He boxed as an amateur representing Honduras in the 2016 Summer Olympics.



files from Associated Press