Lots of Lions gear selling at area sports store

Detroit Lions fever has hit a local sports store.

Bob Reaume, owner of Bob Reaume Sports on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor says Lions gear has been flying off the shelves so far this season.

He says fans are buying hats, jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies and toques.

Reaume says the store has been very busy.

"Fortunately we've been able to get product though it's a little bit testy at times but so far so good," says Reaume.

He says he has more product coming in today, tomorrow and next week.

"The nice thing about football is it gets kind of spread out because the season goes until January 1 or something like that and as long as the Lions stay in the hunt for a playoff spot, it will continue," he says. "The only thing I'm hoping is that our suppliers don't run out of product because Detroit isn't there highest demand team in the NFL."

The Lions have won two of three games to kick-off the NFL regular season.

They're tied for first in the NFC North Division with the Green Bay Packers.

The two teams play Thursday night on Thursday Night Football.

Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m.