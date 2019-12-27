Lots of Rain on the Way for Windsor-Essex

Our unseasonably mild weather will continue for a few days and major rainfall is expected this weekend.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Sherry Williams says Windsor-Essex could see more than an inch of rain Sunday and Monday.

"There is a very tiny chance of there being a few short of thunderstorms but realistically it's going to be more of a periodic down pours and sort of a general continuous that's going to happen over Sunday and Monday," says Williams. "We're looking at about 15 to 30 millimetres of rain for southwestern Ontario."

Williams says temperatures will remain above freezing although a bit cooler on Saturday.

The temperature will be back up on Sunday when the rain starts.