Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Police say a Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace, killing five people.
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon.
He was killed by police responding to the shooting Monday.
Gwinn-Villaroel also said the shooter livestreamed the attack.
An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost a close friend in the shooting.
At least nine others were wounded in the attack, including a police officer who had just graduated from the academy on March 31.
The shooting comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.