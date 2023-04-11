iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5


louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Police say a Louisville bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace, killing five people. 

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the shooter as Connor Sturgeon. 

He was killed by police responding to the shooting Monday

Gwinn-Villaroel also said the shooter livestreamed the attack. 

An emotional Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he lost a close friend in the shooting. 

At least nine others were wounded in the attack, including a police officer who had just graduated from the academy on March 31. 

The shooting comes just two weeks after a former student killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE