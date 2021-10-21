Louka Henault nets hat trick as Spitfires beat Attack

It took a little while to get the offence going, but the Windsor Spitfires are back in the win column after dropping two in a row.

Thanks to a hat trick from defenceman Louka Henault, the Spitfires beat the Owen Sound Attack 7-4 at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

The teams were scoreless after one period and after a back and forth battle through the second and part of the third, Windsor netted three straight to secure the win.

Will Cuylle had a pair of goals while Wyatt Johnston and Nicholas DeAngelis scored for the Spitfires as well.

Windsor is right back at it Friday as the Spitfires hit the road to play the Kitchener Rangers.

The AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 7:15pm.