Low Uptake at Migrant Worker Assessment Centre

Low turnout is reported at the Migrant Worker Assessment Centre and Clinic in Leamington.

Testing began on Tuesday at the former Sherk Complex, with a focus of testing as many agri-food workers as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, especially among the temporary foreign workers.

On Tuesday, 160 workers were tested at the centre and 116 were tested Wednesday, while there is a capacity to test up to 500 workers.

Speaking on AM800's the Morning Drive, Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj says officials want to see more farms and workers take advantage of testing.

"It has been slow in the sense that we clearly have capacity,” he says. “When we do get a group of individuals coming in, we can process them in a very efficient and safe manner."

Musyj says the testing process is quick.

"There are some 45-50 staff from five or six different organizations, each helping process employees of the farms to come in and get tested."

Two local migrant workers, a 24-year-old and a 31-year-old, have died from COVID-19.

Over 200 workers in Windsor-Essex have tested positive since the pandemic began.

The testing centre is a joint partnership between several organizations including ErieShores Healthcare, Windsor Regional Hospital and Essex-Windsor EMS.