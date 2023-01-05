Lowest home sales of 2022 in December for Windsor-Essex

Another huge drop in homes sold for the month of December.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors, home sales are down 51.88 per cent throughout Windsor and Essex County compared to last December.

In all, 230 homes were sold across Windsor-Essex in December, compared to 478 home sales the year prior.

There was also a large decrease in homes sold from November 2022 to December 2022, with 101 less homes sold.

The average home sales price also fell to the lowest of the year to $473,642 in December after sitting at $575,304 last year, a decrease of 17.67 per cent year-over-year.