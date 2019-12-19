Lowry Leads Raptors Over Pistons

Kyle Lowry had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double as the Toronto Raptors beat the Detroit Pistons 112-99 at Little Caesars Arena Wednesday night in NBA action.

The Raptors were without guard Fred VanVleet because of a knee injury, Then centre Marc Gasol left in the first quarter with a hamstring strain. Norm Powell left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury.

Pascal Siakim scored 26 points and Serge Ibaka added 25.

Andre Drummond returned to the Pistons' lineup after missing two games and scored 22 points and pulled down 18 rebounds.