LSU wins NCAA women's basketball title

(Dallas, TX) -- The LSU Tigers are the champions of women's college basketball.

They took down superstar Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in Sunday's national title game in Dallas, 102-85.

It's the first championship in program history for the Tigers.

They win it in the second year under head coach Kim Mulkey, who won three NCAA tournament titles during her historic tenure at Baylor.

LSU's Angel Reese, who posted 15 points and ten rebounds in the win, was named Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.

— with files from MetroSource