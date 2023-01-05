Lucius completes hat trick in OT, U.S. wins bronze over Sweden at WJC

HALIFAX - Chaz Lucius completed a hat trick in overtime as the United States beat Sweden 8-7 in a wild bronze-medal game at the world junior hockey championship.

The Winnipeg Jets prospect scored into the three-on-three sudden-death period when he flipped a backhand over Swedish goaltender Carl Lindbom.

Lindbom had stopped an initial chance from Lane Hutson, but the rebound went unclaimed until Lucius swept in and clinched a game that saw the U.S give up multiple leads before finally prevailing.

Cutter Gauthier had two goals for the Americans, who have won a medal in six of the last eight world juniors. Logan Cooley, Ryan Ufko, and Luke Hughes also scored.

Filip Bystedt scored twice for Sweden, including a tying goal with 22 seconds remaining in regulation. Oskar Pettersson, Leo Carlsson, Milton Oscarson, Liam Ohgren and Noah Ostlund had the other goals for Sweden.

It was a second heartbreaking overtime loss for the Swedes in as many days in Halifax after dropping a 2-1 semifinal decision to Czechia on Wednesday,