Ludacris to perform at Caesars Windsor

Grammy award winner Ludacris is coming to Caesars Windsor.

He'll be performing on The Colosseum stage on Friday August 12.

Ludacris hit the music scene in the late '90s and is known for a number of hits such as Southern Hospitality, Area Codes, What's Your Fantasy and Rollout.

He's been in multiple films including the Fast & Furious franchise as well as a number of television appearances.

Ludacris has won three Grammy awards, reached number one on the Billboard 200 and has been featured on other artists tracks.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday.