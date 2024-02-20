Lunch pilot program launches at Windsor's Roseville Public School

Students at Roseville Public School in Windsor are getting their first taste of a new lunch pilot program.

The 'We Are One Lunch Program' began Tuesday and will see 232 students receive a nutrient-rich lunch every day, at no cost, until March 29.

The program aims to feed every child in Canada while simultaneously generating employment opportunities within each community.

Roseville Public School principal Tracy Dempsey says this is important for the school and the community.

"Food security is a real concern right now. Having students know where they can access food and be able to come to school to have their most basic human needs met is essential," she says.

Canada is the only G7 country that does not offer a federally funded national school lunch program.

Dempsey says this program will be providing a hot meal, not just food.

"What child or adult doesn't like to have a hot lunch? I feel we have always been able to provide a sandwich for lunch, but being able to provide access to a soup or a pasta is going to be definitely positively received," she says.

The 'We Are One Lunch Program' has launched a pilot project at Roseville Public School in Windsor. Feb. 20, 2024 (Photo: Rob Hindi)

Grade 8 student Hailey Leduc says she's excited about having a hot lunch at the school.

"This is a big deal for us at this school as we are located in a low income environment and as food prices and inflation get higher, it's nice to not worry about being fed or getting our proper nutrition. Just going to school and learning," she says.

The program received funding from over 30 sponsors within the Windsor-Essex community for the pilot project and meals will be prepared by Green Heart Lunch Club.

The school is located at 6265 Rose-Ville Garden Dr., just off Jefferson Boulevard near Tecumseh Road East.

With files from Rob Hindi