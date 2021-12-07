M4MH raises over $40,000 for youth mental health in Windsor

ENWIN partnered with Stigma Enigma and Maryvale to bring Meals for Mental Health (M4MH) to Windsor, and the groups have announced they were able to raise $43,838 for Maryvale.

Maryvale is an adolescent mental health treatment centre dedicated to helping local youth between the ages of 12 and 17 and their families.

ENWIN Manager of Corporate Communications, Barbara Peirce Marshall, says they're delighted to have been part of supporting this wonderful initiative.

"Youth mental health is so important, and we are proud that our employees recognized this, and joined in the effort, both online and at our local restaurants."

From November 6 to 13, more than 20 local restaurants in the Windsor Essex area also supported MFMH.

Participating restaurants included Armando's (LaSalle), Caboto Club, Eddy's, Elite Restaurant, Factory House, Fionn MacCool's, Fourteen, Franco's, John Maxx (Dougall), John Maxx (Lauzon), KOMA (Kitchen of Michael Anthony), KONA Sushi (LaSalle), Mezzo's, Ortona 1864 Cafe & Panino Shop, O'Maggio's Kildare House, Pomegranate, Rock Bottom, Spago (South Windsor & Little Italy), Tabouli by Eddy's, The Sandbar and Vito's.

With every food order at a participating restaurant, the patrons had the option of donating $5 to Maryvale. For each $5 donation, the donor received a ballot to win a TV donated by Tim Horton's.

Many children and families rely on Maryvale for a safe space to learn how to overcome their challenges, and officials say events like M4MH are crucial for the continuation of this critical work.

"We want to give a big thanks to all of the restaurants who participated. They have all been so generous," added Maryvale Executive Director Connie Martin.